Ludogorets attacker, Bernard Tekpetey has predicted it will be difficult for the Black Stars to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

Ghana, who is four-time African champions is seeking to end their 42 years trophy drought in Ivory Coast.

However, the Bulgaria-based striker asserted it will be difficult for Ghana to annex the title but expressed that, with the support and prayers of Ghanaians, the team can excel.

“The AFCON tournament will be difficult but as Ghanaians, we need to support the team. Winning the trophy will not be easy for Ghana but with support and prayers from Ghanaians, the team can excel,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“In previous years, the Black Stars were loved by Ghanaians, so if we will bring it back I think the players available are really good enough to do something good,” he added.

Despite showcasing good form with 11 goals and seven assists for Ludogorets this season, Tekpetey did not make the cut after initially being named in the initial 55-man squad.

Ghana is drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024