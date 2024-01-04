Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus, has earned a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

The 23-year-old has showcased outstanding performances since joining West Ham from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Throughout December, Kudus made a significant impact with six appearances and four goals.

West Ham United secured four wins, a draw, and a single defeat in these matches, elevating them into the top six of the league table.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker played a pivotal role in victories against notable teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Wolves, earning him the nomination for the prestigious award.

Despite his impressive contributions, Kudus faces tough competition from contenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matheus Cunha, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Marcos Senesi, Dominic Solanke, and Son Heung-min.

Having made 24 appearances for West Ham across all competitions, Kudus has netted 10 goals and provided one assist.

However, the team will have to cope without the talented Ghanaian during his participation in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.