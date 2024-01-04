President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah as the Acting Executive Director of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA).

A letter dated 27th November, 2023 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante confirmed this.

Her appointment is Pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Complementary Education Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1055).

She succeeds Francis Asumadu who retired from active service in 2023.

Until her appointment, Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah was the Director in charge of General Administration at the Education Ministry and also headed the Pre-Tertiary Directorate.

She holds an MSc degree in Development Planning and Management and currently pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration.

Below is the full statement: