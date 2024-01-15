Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond has filed another petition to the National Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), seeking the disqualification of his three contenders in the upcoming primaries.

The Trade Minister’s disqualification is on the grounds that the opponents are not NPP members and have contributed less to the constituency’s progress.

This follows an earlier petition by the MP and 14 constituency executives on January 2 to the Ashanti Regional Vetting Committee, seeking the disqualification of his main opponent, Sammy Binfoh Darkwa.

After thorough deliberations on the petition, the Committee cleared Mr Darkwa of all allegations put forth against him and declared him fit to contest the January 27 election.

However, Mr Hammond insists that, the contenders lack knowledge about the constituency, which he deemed a violation of Article 12(4) and (7).

The two other contenders are Kwabena Asamoah and Enock Boakye Acheampong.

Read the full petition below:

ALSO READ: