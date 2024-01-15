The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ketu North parliamentary candidate, Eric Edem Agbana has stated that the youth of Ghana are yearning eagerly for the return of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at a rally in Dzodze last Thursday, Mr Agbana described the NDC flagbearer as the champion Ghanaians are waiting for to bring Hope and development.

He said “H.E Mahama, the Ghanaian youth have lived with the hopelessness and hardship that this inept NPP presents, their only hope is a champion that understands them and feels their pain.

“They are yearning for an everyday champion to deliver this country from hopelessness, Mr. Mahama, you are the champion, you are the one who gives us hope of a better future for Ghana.”

The dynamic youth activist and former deputy NDC National Youth Organizer in his compelling speech that left many excited, assured the NDC flagbearer of his preparedness to work with his executives to deliver over 85% of votes.

“Mr. President, we are working assiduously to deliver over 90% voter turnout and over 85% of valid votes for you. We have already started the work and we are never resting our backs until we deliver. We want other constituencies to learn from us,” he said to the cheering crowd.

The rally was part of Mr Mahama’s two-day tour of the Volta region which he brought to an end on Friday.

The mammoth rally was well attended by thousands of party members and sympathizers.

Mr Mahama during the tour led a short ceremony to commission an ultra-modern constituency party office.

At the same rally, a former NPP organizer and over 200 other members defected publicly to join the NDC.

ALSO READ: