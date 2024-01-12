National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has declared his commitment to safeguarding the will of the Ghanaian people in the 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama emphasised that the determination of the election winner will be at the polling stations and collation centres, not in the Supreme Court.

He expressed confidence in winning the upcoming December elections, affirming that there should be no need to contest the results in the Supreme Court.

The former president made this known on Friday, January 12, on his “Building the Ghana We Want Tour” in Dzodze, Volta Region.

He thus urged the party to stay vigilant during the election process in December, working collaboratively to secure victory.

“I’m not going to the Supreme Court because I know I’m not going to lose, maybe that person will be going to the Supreme Court. The election is going to be decided at the polling station and the collation centre and that’s where the NDC is going to be.

“We won’t go to the Supreme Court again because we know we won’t get justice. We are going to police this election and it is going to be the best policed election in the history of Ghana and we are going to follow the results every step of the way until the final result is declared.”