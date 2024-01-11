The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community is in mourning following the untimely death of Epiphany Asare, a promising level 400 Communication Design student.

Epiphany was also a member of KNUST’s College of Arts and Built Environment where she was improving her artistic skills.

Heartbreaking news for the College of Art and Built Environment.

In a post announcing her demise, the University’s management revealed she passed on after a brief illness.

Unconfirmed reports have gone rife that she battled stomach ulcer coupled with abdominal pains.

The university expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the young student and extended heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

The student body has been urged to remember Epiphany for the positive impact she had on those around her.

Colleagues and friends have shared fond memories of her vibrant personality and dedication to her studies.

Details regarding memorial service and support for the grieving family will be communicated soon.