KNUST launches GRASAG Research Fund to support problem-solving initiatives 

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), through the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has launched the Research Support for Postgraduate Students at the University.

The GRASAG Research Fund, which happens to be the first of its kind in any Ghanaian University will provide support through research grants for graduate students embarking on research projects.

The fund will aid the establishment and operations of a walk-in Research Support Hub where graduate students can find expert assistance with issues regarding their research projects.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is seeking to enhance applied, problem-solving, and interdisciplinary research for the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.

The vision from this has influenced the set up of funding support for graduate students to undertake research activities and ventures with ease.

The support intends to facilitate partnerships with external stakeholders, especially industry, to help solve relevant problems in Ghana.

KNUST President of GRASAG, Felix Kofi Adusei indicated the research funds will operate under two pivotal initiatives: the GRASAG Support Hub and the GRASAG Research Support Grant.

“The two pivotal initiatives will additionally offer mentorship, and technical support to graduate students as they embark on their research journey.

“With all the challenges graduate researchers go through, this fund will enable graduates to research their innovative ideas, emphasizing that the reputation as a university thrives on research and as such, the need for the fund and a walk-in research hub,” he said.

As a research-intensive institution, with over 452 postgraduate programs, thousands of students are being allowed to conceive and develop interdisciplinary research projects.

Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson highlighted the need for extensive funding and investment into research infrastructure.

“Graduate students need a lot of funds to do more research. Additionally, it is worth noting that an upgrade of the university laboratories will foster smooth academic for graduate students.

“A special feature about the funding is how it will channel various professors to team up innovates and problem-solving to impact the people in societies and Ghana,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed for the commercialization of research outcomes and called on the industry to adopt the prototypes and policy briefs generated from research to solve day-to-day problems.

“Problems of society remain the problems of this university and for us as a leading Science and Technology University, it is our mandate and responsibility to go through research to be able to profess solutions to the challenges that humanity has,” she said.

