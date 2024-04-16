Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, has attributed his team’s challenges in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League to bad officiating.

Currently holding the 14th position on the league table with 31 points despite having one game in hand.

Zito draws attention to the stark contrast between the team’s performance in domestic competitions and their success on the continental stage.

He points to the rigorous schedule of balancing domestic league matches with CAF commitments as a major hurdle.

The strain of frequent travel for matches, particularly on Sundays and Wednesdays, along with the demands of playing in Africa, takes a toll on the players, both physically and mentally.

“There is tiredness and pressure in playing league matches, as well as the Confederation Cup. Travelling is very difficult and we have to travel on Sundays for a match and Wednesdays for midweek games, as well as travelling to play in Africa. It puts a lot of pressure on the boys,” he told Graphic Sports.

Expressing discontent with the officiating standards in the Ghana Premier League, Zito believes it contributes significantly to their underwhelming performance domestically.

However, he maintains optimism about their prospects in Africa, citing better playing conditions and officiating standards on the continent as a boon to their performance there.

“Officiating is very bad in the league and it is one of the reasons we are not doing well in the league but in Africa pitches are good and officiating is equally good and that is why we are doing well there,” he added.

Despite their domestic struggles, Dreams FC prepares for a pivotal clash against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal.

Departing Ghana on Thursday for the anticipated encounter, the team gears up for the first leg scheduled at the Cairo International Stadium.

READ ALSO