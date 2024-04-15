Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, says their victory over Asante Kotoko will serve as a significant morale boost ahead of their upcoming clash with Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The ‘Still Believe Boys’ delivered a commanding performance, securing a 2-0 win against Asante Kotoko during their Matchday 26 showdown at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Sunday.

Reflecting on the triumph, Karim Zito highlighted its importance, remarking, “It’s a significant morale boost because if you look at our matches prior to Africa, we haven’t secured victories.”

He emphasized the transformative power of football, stating, “Football offers the chance to rectify mistakes and enhance our performance.”

The victory was marked by Sylvester Simba’s breakthrough goal followed by Derrick Agyei’s impressive strike, sealing the win for Dreams FC.

Despite their current 14th position on the Premier League table with 31 points from 25 games, Dreams FC is eagerly preparing for their crucial first-leg encounter against Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium this weekend in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

