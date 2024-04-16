Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito says they are aiming for a positive outcome ahead of their first-leg tie against Zamalek SC.

Having secured a place in the last four in their debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, the Ghana Premier League side will clash with the Egyptian giants at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21 before the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on April 28.

With the Still Believe lads expected to depart for the North African country on Thursday, Karim Zito says they are aiming not to concede but rather aim for a positive result.

The former Black Satellites coach, however, admitted that the one-time Confederation Cup winners are a professional club but his players will make the game difficult for them.

“We will make sure we don’t concede any goals at Zamalek. We will make sure to come back with either a win or a draw. Zamalek is a professional team with good players but we will make it difficult for them to score,” Zito told Graphic Sports.

The veteran Ghanaian coach further added that, he is hoping that his players will stay fit and avoid injuries in other to compete and hope for a place in the final.

“I pray we don’t suffer any injuries this week so that we will have a full house to face them. The set-up is already there and the consistency of the team is already there so I am praying against any injuries as we go into the semi-final,” he added.

The much-anticipated game is scheduled at 16:00GMT.

