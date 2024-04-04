Some students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have petitioned management of the university to review its “70% fees before exams” policy introduced to ensure students commit to paying their fees for the academic year.

Management of the University on Tuesday, April 2, served notice to continuing students to settle 70% of their academic fees before they will be allowed to sit for their first semester examination.

Management’s notice also indicated that first year students will be required to make full payment of their fees before they will be allowed to sit for their examination.

This has angered some students of the university who believe it is a violation of their rights as highlighted in the university guide.

According to them, the required 70% fee payment policy will be a disadvantage to students who are economically unstable.

The petition cited by JoyNews, is demanding the review of the fee paying structure to allow students to pay 50% of their fees in the first semester and the balance before the second semester exams begins.

Meanwhile, the SRC President of KNUST, Yvonne Osei Adobea has hinted on negotiations with management to reconsider their decision.