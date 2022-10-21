The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has shown that it was a mistake Ghanaians voted for him in 2016 and 2020 to lead the country.

According to him, the president deserves a negative score for his “bad” performance because he has not done anything to develop the country.

“The NPP government has been a complete mess – there is no debate about that; they have failed. President Akufo-Addo, if I’m to rank or give him a mark for his performance from 2017 to today, I may be giving him a negative. Not even zero, he doesn’t deserve a zero,” he claimed.

“You give him zero when you think that he’s performed so badly and he’s just left things as they are; but in this case, he’s not only performing badly, but he’s a President who has consistently shown us that we made a mistake by voting for him in 2016.”

Edem Agbana contended that the current economic hardships are as a result of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s failure to execute their promises.

The abysmal performance of the current government, he reckoned, should not be attributed to global crises, saying the NDC performed better even in global challenges.

In an interview on Prime Morning, Thursday, he said that Ghana was the fastest-growing economy in the world during the NDC regime, even under global economic hindrances.

“I’ll agree that there is a global economic crisis and it started all the way from 2008, and so from 2009 to 2016, NDC was not exempted from the challenges or the effects of the global economic crisis,” he argued.

M Agbana underscored that the NDC government was resolute in investing in the country and not for political gains.

He believes the confidence of Ghanaians in leadership must be rebuilt.