The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, along with 14 New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives have filed a petition seeking the disqualification of an aspirant in the parliamentary primary, Sammy Binfoh Darkwa.

The petition alleges that Mr Darkwa, who is the Deputy Managing Director at the Ghana Publishing Company is not an NPP member and has contributed less to the constituency’s progress.

Sammy Binfoh Darkwa, Deputy Managing Director at the Ghana Publishing Company

He is also accused of taking away pick-ups donated to the constituency after losing the 2018 parliamentary primaries to Mr Hammond.

The petition states that Mr. Binfoh does not qualify to contest the election as enshrined in Article 12(4) and (7) of the Party’s Constitution.

However, the aspirant, who is poised to unseat the incumbent, believes he is on the best path to victory.

Speaking to JoyNews, he expressed confidence in his chances for victory.

“I am looking forward to unseating the incumbent MP who was fortunate during the last primaries. I am not worried or perturbed about the situation. We are looking forward to victory,” he said.

The contest in the Adansi Asokwa constituency is expected to be fierce as three other aspirants position themselves to unseat Mr Hammond.