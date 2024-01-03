Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the death of popular ‘waakye’ seller Auntie Muni.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia extended condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging we belong to Allah and will return to Him.

He also prayed for Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her peace.

Auntie Muni aged 72 passed on Wednesday day at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra after a short illness.

Her son, Alhassan Arafat who confirmed her demise said she will be buried in Tamale same day in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Below is Dr Bawumia’s post: