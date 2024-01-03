The Ministry of Interior has released dates for statutory holidays and commemorative days in Ghana for 2024.

In all, there will be 13 statutory public holidays and two commemorative holidays.

One of the statutory holidays, New Year’s Day (January 1, 2024) has already been marked, leaving 12 more.

There were no fixed dates for Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha because the dates for observance are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam in the year.

Also, African Union Day and Republic Day which fall on May 25 and July 1 respectively are commemorative days, hence will not be observed as public holidays.

Check out the full list below: