Renowned waakye vendor, Auntie Imoro Muniratu, affectionately known as Auntie Muni, has sadly passed away.

The untimely demise occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Alhassan Abdul Arafat, her son, confirmed the unfortunate incident during an interview with Accra-based Asaase FM.

Arafat revealed that Auntie Muni had been grappling with health issues and was under the care of the SSNIT hospital.

According to Arafat, despite complaining of leg pains, Auntie Muni requested to be discharged after a two-day hospital stay.

However, her condition did not improve, prompting a swift transfer to the University of Ghana Medical Centre. Regrettably, she succumbed to her ailments at 3 am.

Following her wishes, Auntie Muni’s funeral and burial are slated to take place in Tamale today, as conveyed by Arafat.

The passing of this culinary icon, known for her delectable waakye, has left a void in the hearts of many who mourn her. Auntie Muni was 72 years old.

