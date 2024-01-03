Ghanaians on social media are mourning popular ‘waakye’ seller, Imoro Muniratu, affectionately known as Auntie Muni.

People have taken to their platforms on social media to eulogise the deceased for her special recipe that made many chase her food.

For Auntie Muni 🙏🏽❤️

The 72-year-old waakye seller, known for her renowned Labone-based eatery ‘Auntie Muni Waakye,’ has fed many in Accra.

It’s true Auntie Muni is no more. She died at UGMC a little after 4am, Wed.



I first had her waakye some 30yrs ago when I lived in Osu and my friends and I would drive to her joint at Labone.



It’s sad she’s no more, but I’m convinced her business will survive.#RIPAuntieMuni pic.twitter.com/iKVp9JZhxv — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) January 3, 2024

Commiserating with the bereaved family, many have said she will be sorely missed.

Read more posts below:

Popular waakye seller, Auntie Muni died this morning.

Died this morning at the university of Ghana Hospital.

Popular waakye seller, Auntie Muni died this morning.

Died this morning at the university of Ghana Hospital.

May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏽

Auntie Muni made waakye a very appetizing meal to Ghanaians. The Ministry of Tourism must honor her