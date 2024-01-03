Ghanaians on social media are mourning popular ‘waakye’ seller, Imoro Muniratu, affectionately known as Auntie Muni.

People have taken to their platforms on social media to eulogise the deceased for her special recipe that made many chase her food.

The 72-year-old waakye seller, known for her renowned Labone-based eatery ‘Auntie Muni Waakye,’ has fed many in Accra.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, many have said she will be sorely missed.

Read more posts below:




