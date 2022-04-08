Tributes have begun pouring in for veteran Ghanaian movie personality, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known in showbiz circles as T.T.

This comes a few hours after the news of his demise broke out.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express condolences to the family as they pen emotional tributes in his honour.

Many have eulogised Mr Adjetefio for his great sense of humour which brought joy and laughter to many homes through his acting.

If you need a Taxi, I dey here 24hrs a day

7 days a week, 365 days in year

But now we can’t SEE YA! 😭😭

Shidaa aha Yehowa for the great memories you left behind. You made our childhood exceptional.

Yaawɔ ojogbaŋŋ, Field Marshal T.T

Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio#taxidriver #VT pic.twitter.com/xHL2OAwBM1 — Verbal Transformers (@Verbaltrans) April 8, 2022

T.T passed on on Friday, April 8, 2022, aged 55.

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT aka Taxi Driver. This man made the taxi driver series beautiful. If the news is true then

Rest In Peace 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gxS3Hju9sF — Vince 🇬🇭🇨🇦🇯🇲🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@KroboLastborn) April 8, 2022

Reports indicate the death comes a couple of weeks after he was diagnosed with an end stage heart failure.

The deceased, prior to his death, revealed in an interview that after years of his acting career, he had nothing to show for it and now survives on the benevolence of others.

He disclosed he has become a charity case and appealed for funds to pay his rent, adding he will be evicted soon if help does not locate him.

However, his passionate appeal touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who, as a matter of urgency, offered support.

Read more tributes below:

Rest in Peace Sir. You played your part in this world ❤️🤦‍♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/dvOlbKc4XT — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) April 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Sam Adjeteyfio aka Taxi Driver🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OYpjjxiuGT — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird🥷🏾🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) April 8, 2022

Just heard T.T has passed on.

Very sad😢

Rest In Peace Sir pic.twitter.com/mkaPOEhi34 — RINO THESINGER (@rinothesinger) April 8, 2022

SAD NEWS 😭😭: Rest in peace legend Psalm Adjetey-fio aka TT of taxi driver fame pic.twitter.com/So4siSNynt — AMA ADEPA 💙 (@Etwepaa) April 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Psalm “TT” Adjetefio pic.twitter.com/InBPMRmr7p — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) April 8, 2022

Taxi Driver Season 1 Ep. 1; the birth of “Accra needs my services” & “If you need a taxi, I dey here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days in a year, see yeh!”



Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a TT gave us one of the best childhood memories on TV as a Ghanaian.



Rest in Peace Legend🕊️ https://t.co/vdpJzTCmGY pic.twitter.com/o4TVZP9cz2 — Africa’s ‘Larry King’🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) April 8, 2022

Such a legend!

Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/U2PEe6Qljb — Osei Yvonne Adobea (@osei_adobea) April 8, 2022