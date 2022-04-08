Tributes have begun pouring in for veteran Ghanaian movie personality, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known in showbiz circles as T.T.

This comes a few hours after the news of his demise broke out.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express condolences to the family as they pen emotional tributes in his honour.

Many have eulogised Mr Adjetefio for his great sense of humour which brought joy and laughter to many homes through his acting.

T.T passed on on Friday, April 8, 2022, aged 55.

Reports indicate the death comes a couple of weeks after he was diagnosed with an end stage heart failure.

The deceased, prior to his death, revealed in an interview that after years of his acting career, he had nothing to show for it and now survives on the benevolence of others.

He disclosed he has become a charity case and appealed for funds to pay his rent, adding he will be evicted soon if help does not locate him.

However, his passionate appeal touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who, as a matter of urgency, offered support.

Read more tributes below:




