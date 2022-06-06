A visual of the late Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio’s children has popped up on social media.

This follows the burial of the actor, popularly known as T.T in showbiz circles.

The video captured moments the children struggled with tears as they read a tribute at their father’s funeral which was held over the weekend.

The four children comprising two sons and two daughters in their tribute recounted the day of T.T’s death, April 8, 2022, and how they found his lifeless body in his room.

Late Psalm Adjetefio’s children

They eulogised he has left a vacuum nobody can fill as they reflected on Acts 7:55 which they said was his favourite Bible verse

“We, your children, thank God for giving us a father like no other. We were in shock and disbelief when we found you lying lifeless, almost, in bed,” one of the sons read.