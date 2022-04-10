The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio aka T.T.

Mr Quartey has taken to social media to extend condolence to the family and an emotional tribute in his honour.

T.T passed on on Friday, April 8, 2022, aged 55.

1/4 I sadly received news this morning of the demise of the venerable actor – Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as Theophilus Tei – TT of ‘Taxi Driver’ fame. pic.twitter.com/jILhST0aFK — Henry Quartey (@Henquartey) April 8, 2022

The death comes a few weeks after he was diagnosed with end-stage heart failure.

The deceased, prior to his death, revealed in an interview that after years of his acting career, he had nothing to show for it and now survives on the benevolence of others.

He said he had become a charity case and appealed for funds to pay his rent, adding he will be evicted soon if help does not locate him.

His passionate appeal touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Mr Quartey who offered to donate part of his monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the ace actor.