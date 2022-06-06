Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as T.T., was on Saturday, June 4, 2022, laid to rest.

The final funeral rites came off at the Forecourt of Trade Fair in La, Accra.

His funeral turned out to be a big reunion for his active and retired colleagues as they joined her family to pay their last respects.

In attendance were Henry Harding, also known as Pattington Papa Nii Papafio (Oesophagus), George Quaye who were co-actors from the popular Taxi Driver series.

Others included actress Pascaline Edwards and Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat.

Pascaline, who shared the photos on her Instagram page, wrote: Psalm Ajetefio laid to rest. It brought back a lot of memories.

TT, as he was affectionately called, passed away on Friday, 8 April 2022, at his Ayikuma residence on the Dodowa-Somanya road.

This was after it was revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed of end-stage heart failure.