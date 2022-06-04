The final funeral rites of veteran Ghanaian movie personality, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known in showbiz circles as T.T., has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre La, Accra.

Scores of relatives, as well as colleagues from the creative arts industry, were in attendance to pay their last respects.

The actor died on the morning of Friday, April 8, 2022.

His son, Ezra Adjeteyfio disclosed that his father was found unconscious in bed at his Ayikuma residence.

He said several attempts to resuscitate him failed.