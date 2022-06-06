60 Minutes, a prayer ministry of the New Life Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Lapaz, as part of its annual camp dubbed, ‘Jesus Camp’, has donated food items and toiletries to the Akropong School for the Blind.

Items donated included bags of rice, bags of maize, cooking oil, sugar, gari, milk, biscuits, drinks, washing detergents and packs of toilet rolls.

Presenting the items on behalf of the ministry, the leader, Mr Daniel Kwame Ntim, said every year, the group goes on a retreat up the Akropong mountain.

As part of preparations for this year’s event, God laid it heavily upon their heart to make a donation to the Akropong School for the Blind and therefore decided to heed to the voice of the Lord.

The ministry also made special donations to two longest-serving staff of the school.

They presented an envelope each with an undisclosed amount of money and cans of drinks to the beneficiaries; a teacher; Kojo Adu and a non-teaching staff; Kwesi Anarfo who have been there since 1983.

Expressing his appreciation for the kind gesture, Mr Adu appealed to government to extend his stay in the school by giving him a year contract to enable him to assist the final year students with their studies as his pension is due in August.

On his part, Mr Anarfo thanked the group for the donation but also appealed to government to increase his salary since his take-home pay is just GHS500 after all deductions.



“My monthly salary is 850 cedis and after all deductions have been made, I am left with only 500 cedis as my take home pay. To work in a school since 1983 and to take home 500 cedis is heartbreaking,” he lamented.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, Rev. Ebenezer Domson, Chaplain of the school who could not hide his excitement, thanked the prayer ministry for the kind gesture.

He said most of the children are from less privileged homes and as such donations like this will go a long way to help the children.