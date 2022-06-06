A caregiver, who allegedly caused the death of an 11-month old girl at a preschool at Abgogba, Accra, is to stand trial at the High Court.

Clara Ayan Ampah, will stand trial at the High Court on a charge of manslaughter in July this year. An Adentan District Court last Tuesday conducted committal proceedings following the Attorney General’s advice that the accused be charged with manslaughter.

Clara was earlier charged provisionally with negligently causing harm.

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) captured Clara pushing food down the toddler’s throat in the school, where she worked.

The baby was pronounced dead when she was taken to the North Legon Hospital.

Clara was arrested after the parents of the baby girl reported their daughter’s death to the Agbogba Police on May 18, 2021.

A police report states that the father of the victim, on May 18, 2021, reported to the Agbogba Police that the management of the School called to inform him that his daughter was sick and was taken to the North Legon Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A team of police investigators went to the hospital and examined the body of the victim, after, which they conveyed it to the Police Hospital morgue.

An autopsy was conducted on the body of the little girl after, which she was released to the family for burial.

The Proprietress of the School later handed over CCTV footage of the day of the incident to the police, which revealed how Clara had handled the baby.

In the video, Clara was seen trying to force some food substance from a cup, believed to be porridge, into the mouth of the victim, while she held the baby’s hands tightly behind her.

She was also seen pushing the baby’s head into the cup in an attempt to get the little girl to eat, while the helpless baby, who appeared to be suffocating, screamed and jerked her leg.