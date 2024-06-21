The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has directed all of its members to replace the ‘Holy Catholic Church’ in the Apostles’ Creed with “Holy Universal Church.”

The church has said the decision to reword is aimed at addressing the possibility of any ambiguity arising from the use of the word “Catholic.”

The decision was arrived at by the General Assembly Council at its June 2024 meeting held in Abokobi, following careful consideration and discussion.

This was contained in a statement dated June 18, 2024, and signed by the Clerk of the General Assembly of the church, Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor.