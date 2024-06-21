23-year-old Yaw Augustine Poakwa has reportedly been trapped to death in a mining pit at Nyaboo near Patriensa in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased together with others are said to have left the house for mining activities but unfortunately got trapped.

The body of Augustine according to Police at Patriensa was found in a supine position upon arrival at the scene.

Online portal MyNewsGh reported that, the body has been deposited at Stewards Hospital Mortuary at Yawkwei for preservation pending autopsy.

