Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been urged to put a stop to his lectures on the state of the Economy.

Political marketing strategist at the University of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah, who made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday believes the lectures, especially the one he gave at a TESCON Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region on April 7 are not helping his course and therefore he should put a stop to them.

“I think the Vice President should stop giving those lectures. Before 2016, people believed in his lectures because they wanted a new narrative that could give them hope but unfortunately, nothing happened and we still continue with those lectures, trying to paint pictures that people have long gone ahead of.

“I am not sure people still believe in his lectures these days because it is painting a very terrible image about him, it is not even palatable for a leader to be branded as a liar as people call him. I think he should stop those lectures and practically do the things and if the things start working, they will speak for him,” he said.

Dr Bawumia, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, addressed the country on the state of the economy.

The event was under the auspices of the NPP Youth Wing in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, a pro-NPP policy Think-Tank.

Citing the rising increase in fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of goods, Dr Bawumia said the difficult realities experienced in the country’s economy were precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But to Dr Mensah, the Vice President was only painting a picture that does not exist and therefore struggled all through his presentation.

He said Ghanaians have given politicians enough resources through various means and were disappointed as far as his presentation was concerned.

In his view, a proper economic lecture should have touched on job creation and the controversial E-Levy as a lot of people expected him to speak on it and a justification why the E-levy must happen.

The political marketing strategist believes politicians must not be pampered and must be critical about issues.