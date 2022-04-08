Some passengers on board a mini commercial ‘trotro’ bus and a taxi cab sustained injuries when a trailer loaded with bags of cashew fell on the vehicles at the Airport Roundabout in Kumasi.

The trailer is said to have failed when it was braking but managed to control the steering until it rammed into Airport Roundabout.

According to an eyewitness, the trailer driver intended to use the Roundabout as a guard to avoid injuring others.

But instead of reversing, the trotro and taxi drivers decided to cross quickly and were caught up in the accident.

About 10 persons occupying the commercial vehicles escaped unhurt.

The injured, including the driver of the trailer, are receiving medical attention at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital.

Some air passengers missed their flight for the hour as they got stuck in heavy vehicular traffic on the Aboabo-Airport Roundabout stretch as well as other link roads.

Police later managed to clear the vehicles off the road to ease traffic.

“After clearing the road, we will investigate the exact cause of the accident,” said Airport MTTD Commander, ASP Frederick Oppong Egyire.