The wife of the late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has died.

The former Second Lady, Ramatu Mahama passed on at the age of 70 on Thursday.

Her son, Farouk Mahama, who doubles as Yendi legislator, confirmed that she died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

According to him, the burial and funeral rites would be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions.

He added that “further information will be provided in due course.”

Late former Second Lady, Ramatu Mahama

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was an educationist in Tamale.

Her family has met to plan her funeral in line with Islamic customs as well as officially inform the State of her passing.



The final plans for her funeral and burial will be announced after the emergency family meeting.



Hajia Ramatu is said to have passed away surrounded by her family and children.

ALSO READ:

Ghana spends millions of dollars importing iron rods – Aliu Mahama

Yendi: What Aliu Mahama’s son has to show so far as MP [Audio]

Aliu Mahama’s son speaks on mother’s health status [Listen]



