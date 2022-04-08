The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed worry over the continuous absence of former President John Mahama from state events.

This he indicated particularly are occasions where President Nana Akufo-Addo is the keynote speaker.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) is seventh the number of events Mr Mahama did not attend.

He stated that does not speak well of the former President.

“Conspicuously absent during the recent State of the Nation Address was former President John Dramani Mahama. That certainly is not a good account of the immediate past President and former presidential candidate.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not attend the SONA presented by John Mahama in 2013 because the NPP at the time was contesting the legitimacy of the President. The NPP parliamentary group boycotted the 2013 events accordingly,” he explained.

He added: “But it is worth commending that former President John Agyekum Kufuor attended the swearing-in of President Mahama in 2013 in his capacity as a former President.”