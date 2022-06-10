Dancehall musician Sonni Balli has been reported dead.
Scores of Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of popular dancehall legend, Sonni Balli.

Sonni’s friend, Mark Darlington, broke the news of his demise on social media on Thursday, June 9.

The artiste, aged 40, reportedly passed after a cardiac arrest.

His death has thrown his colleagues into a state of mourning while others are yet to come to terms with it.

Musicians; Samini, Reggie Rockstone, Eazzy, and Captain Planet among others have taken to social media to express shock at Sonni’s death amid heartfelt tributes of fond memories.

Read more reactions below:




