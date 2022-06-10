Scores of Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of popular dancehall legend, Sonni Balli.

Sonni’s friend, Mark Darlington, broke the news of his demise on social media on Thursday, June 9.

SONNI BALLI How could you do this bro! I wished you a happy birthday just this past Monday! This is not fair! I am devastated and heartbroken! How????@SONNIBALLI is gone!!!



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HMF4IXyTLm — Mark Darlington (@MarkDarlington_) June 9, 2022

The artiste, aged 40, reportedly passed after a cardiac arrest.

His death has thrown his colleagues into a state of mourning while others are yet to come to terms with it.

For the first time in my life Sonni Balli is trending and it’s as a result of his death…can we celebrate pple when they are alive rather than when they are no more…cuz they cant see themselves being celebrated when dead…God have mercy on us🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — King (@Kingrich_gh) June 9, 2022

Musicians; Samini, Reggie Rockstone, Eazzy, and Captain Planet among others have taken to social media to express shock at Sonni’s death amid heartfelt tributes of fond memories.

⚫️🙏🏾 …. Smh… Sonni Balli.. No words 😞😞😞💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 9, 2022

Read more reactions below:

WE LOST A REAL ONE🙏🏿 BLESS U AND JAH ARMS HOLD U TIGHT!! #sonibali pic.twitter.com/vYnCS4J7Kh — Reggie Rockstone (@ReggieRockstone) June 9, 2022

Sonni Balli 🙏 Rest Well champ. pic.twitter.com/UNKhROQEbR — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) June 9, 2022

Unfortunately We Couldn’t Get This Song 😭 Jah Know 🙏@stonebwoy and sonni Balli Always Been Massive Love

Rest in power legend!! pic.twitter.com/mqny4yUQWC — SUNYANI BHIM NATIVES 🇬🇭🚀 (@BurnitonStoneb) June 9, 2022