Ghanaians on social media are mourning former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla constituency in the Upper East Region, John Ndebugre.

People have taken to their platforms on social media to share fond memories and eulogise the political stalwart.

Many have described the deceased who was also a lawyer as an illustrious son of the land who will be sorely missed.

Mr Ndebugre died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence at Zebila in the Upper East region aged 72.

He was a member of the People’s Convention Party (PNC) and became an MP in January 2005.

He left behind a wife and four children.

Below are some tributes:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR