Ghanaians on social media are mourning former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla constituency in the Upper East Region, John Ndebugre.

People have taken to their platforms on social media to share fond memories and eulogise the political stalwart.

Many have described the deceased who was also a lawyer as an illustrious son of the land who will be sorely missed.

Mr Ndebugre died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence at Zebila in the Upper East region aged 72.

He was a member of the People’s Convention Party (PNC) and became an MP in January 2005.

He left behind a wife and four children.

Below are some tributes:

Secretary Ndebugre. PNDC Stalwarts. Chairman Rawlings and Cap. Kojo Tsikata is gone not long. Rest well Daddy. History will Remember u pic.twitter.com/H34AuQL2b1 — Ochuku (@Ochuku3) May 6, 2022

John Akparibu Ndebugre is one man I grew up to love.



So articulate in contributing to political and law issues.



My condolence to his family and friends. — A s o w e R o b e r t (@atimpe_asoweBob) May 7, 2022

Uncle John Ndebugre,may your soul rest in peace,we love you but God loves you the most 😭😭 — Adam Shaibu (@adamsaibu360gha) May 7, 2022