Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday commissioned an ultra-modern police station at Shukura in the Ablekuma Central Constituency facilitated by Lord Oblitey Commey.

This District Police headquarters will serve the people of Shukura, New Russia, Zabramaline, Mabrouk, Soko, Banana Inn, Lartebiokorshie, Town Council Line, Flamingo, Sabozongo, parts of Abossey Okai and parts of Mateheko.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, Dr Bawumia said government will continue to provide the necessary logistics and equipment to security agencies.

He charged the police service to adopt a sustainable plan to maintain the facility.

Present at the ceremony was the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, religious leaders among others.