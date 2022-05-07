The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Council in the Ashanti region have unanimously nominated former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC)Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong as their paramount chief.

Known in private life as Dr KK Sarpong, he succeeds the late Paramount Chief, Nana Awiafe Akenten III.

The respected Offinso Manhene died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment.

The late Nana Wiafe Akenteng had been the occupant of the stool for 28 years.

The kingmakers of the traditional area on Friday 6th May 2022 at a ceremony in Offinso through Akyeamehene Nana Kwaku Wiafe named Dr. KK Sarpong as the new paramount chief for the Offinso Traditional Council.

He will be the third in command in the Ashanti kingdom if he takes the Asanteman oath and becomes chief.