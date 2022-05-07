The final funeral rites of deaconess Margaret Tobbin, mother of the Group Chairman for Tobinco Group of companies, Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin, has been held.

The solemn ceremony came off at the State House in Accra on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Many political figures, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, National Security Minister; Kan Dapaah, Foreign Affairs Minister; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Attorney-General; Godfred Dame were present.

Others included the Inspector-General of Police; Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Chairman for the Church of Pentecost; Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Zoomlion CEO; Joseph Siaw Agyepong, renowned evangelist; Lawrence Tetteh, former Minister of State and founder of the Salt and Light Ministries ,Dr Joyce Aryee among others.

Deaconess Margaret died on 24th, December 2021 after a short sickness.

She was 84.