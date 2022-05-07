The Parliament Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development has invited the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) over their indefinite strike action.

The industrial action is caused by government’s non-payment of an agreed neutrality allowance for CLOGSAG members.

The meeting has been scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 am on the 7th floor of the Job 600 building at parliament House.

A statement signed by the head of Governance Cluster of Committees, Anita Quartey-Papafio said the meeting is to discuss issues relating to the industrial action.

CLOGSAG laid down their tools on Thursday, April 21, 2022, following the inability of government to pay the allowance as agreed upon in January this year.

The association has already given indication that they will call off the strike on condition that government makes a commitment to pay them the allowance due them.

Below is the statement: