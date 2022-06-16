The immediate past Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, has been sworn in as the new Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA).

This was at an investiture held at the Dr Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the guest of honour, led Dr Sarpong to swear the oath of office and the Oath of Secrecy.

His appointment decision was taken at the 82nd Meeting of the UPSA Governing Council held on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The Governing Council considered other qualities like the ability to promote the university and its achievements, regionally, nationally, and internationally, as well as a proven mentorship and passion for social responsibility and community service and an excellent academic profile.