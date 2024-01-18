Annual fire outbreak statistics of the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in 2022/2023 show a 10.77 per cent decrease in fire outbreaks.

According to the report, there was a decrease in the number of fire outbreaks in the region from 650 cases in 2022 to 580 cases in 2023.

The record covered various categories of fire outbreaks, including domestic, industrial, vehicular, commercial, institutional, and bushfires.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO I) Jennifer N.Y. Quaye, the Eastern Regional Commander of the GNFS, outlined various reasons for the drop in fire incidents for 2023 as compared to 2022.

Ms. Quaye attributed, particularly, the decrease in cases of institutional and bushfires in 2023 to several factors, including increased efforts by the regional command in fire safety education.

However, she said there was an increase in domestic, industrial, and commercial fire outbreaks in 2023 compared to 2022, likely due to the failure of the public to adhere to best fire safety practices.

She said that the region was going to ramp up its fire safety education efforts at lorry stations, schools, churches, and mosques to enhance further decline.

It will also initiate a door-to-door education campaign and utilise various social media platforms to effectively communicate with a wide audience.

She added, “I call on the public to grant fire personnel an audience when the education commences to reduce fire outbreaks drastically.”

She also advised the public to engage qualified electricians to wire their buildings and avoid the use of inferior or fake cables.

“Install fire alarms, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers on your premises to ensure early detection of fires before they get out of hand,” she said.

The Regional Command assured the public of its readiness to respond to any emergency call within the mandate.

ALSO READ: