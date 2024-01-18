The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has commenced an investigation into ghost names on the government’s payroll system.

The investigations seeks to remove non-existent names and recover wrongful payments.

In its half-year report dated December 29, 2023, the Office said the investigation is in collaboration with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

“A joint project team of selected staff of the two institutions has been formed for the purpose,” OSP read.

The investigation and assessment will cover all banks and employees on the government payroll.

“The exercise is being carried out in two phases. Phase I covers the Ghana Education Service and the health institutions. Phase II covers all other Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,” it noted.

The OSP has therefore warned persons suspected to be culpable of committing any offence will be prosecuted.

“The Office has commenced corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the Government of Ghana payroll administration.

“The assessment and investigation are especially aimed at isolating and removing non-existent names, recovering wrongful payments, and the prosecution of persons suspected to be culpable for any offence(s),” the report stated.

