It has emerge that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is investigating the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, for allegedly using his outfit’s funds to finance his political campaign.

Citi News reports this information was disclosed by sources at the OSP.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Asante Akim Central constituency.

He is contesting against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

The NEIP CEO was arrested by the OSP on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Initial reports had suggested that, the arrest was linked to his alleged distribution of money to NPP delegates ahead of the parliamentary primaries on January 27.

Mr. Nkansah’s office was searched by officials from the OSP after his arrest.

Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s Asante Akim Central Constituency Secretary, had, in an interview accused the Asante Akim Central MP of reporting his contender to the OSP, a claim the latter vehemently denied.

RELATED: