The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed it has since July 2023 been investigating the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for suspected corruption and corruption related activities.

In a statement, the OSP said the investigation is active and ongoing.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences at the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat circa July 2023. The investigation is active and ongoing,” the statement said.

This follows a petition by the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga for the Secretariat to be investigated following an exposé by the Fourth Estate on the award of scholarships.

These scholarships are meant for deserving, needy but brilliant students.

However, the investigations uncovered that they were awarded based on political patronage, influence, and favoritism, among other considerations between 2019 and 2020.

Some of the beneficiaries among others include daughters of Ghanaian lawyer and politician Freddie Blay and former Inspector General of Police.

The investigations also showed that “powerful” individuals are sometimes offered double scholarships.

