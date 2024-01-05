Two persons have been disqualified from contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries set for January 27, 2024.

The two are Yaa Ansah Safori in the New Juaben South constituency and Frank Aidoo in Akuapem South.

Madam Safori was disqualified on the basis of submitting incomplete forms to the vetting committee, while Mr Aidoo, was disqualified for filling to contest while still in office as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The Regional Secretary, Tony Osei Adjei disclosed to the media that the committee couldn’t proceed with Safori’s vetting because of her incomplete forms.

He said the regional executives have been fair to all aspirants throughout the process.

Aspirants from 22 constituencies are being vetted in the exercise which will end on Friday, January 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong has also appeared before the vetting committee to contest the New Juaben North seat.

ALSO READ: