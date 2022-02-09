American-based company Go Ghana LLC has donated the sum of GHS20,000 to Multimedia broadcast journalist, Enoch Worlanyo Wallace, towards his humanitarian project.

The donation, which was made on February 3, 2022, at the studios of Asempa FM, climaxed the birthday celebration of the multiple-award-winning journalist who is the Head of Sports for Asempa FM.

A local representative of Go Ghana LLC presented the cheque to the renowned journalist during a ceremony held in the studio of Asempa FM.

Chief Executive of Go Ghana LLC, Ms Annie Hiamey, in her words described Worlanyo, who is popularly known by his monikers as Prof. E.K Wallace, as an extraordinary human being who has been making extraordinary contributions towards the development of people.

“Professor E.K. Wallace, we at Go Ghana LLC are touched beyond words by your generous support to all who come to you for assistance. In recognition of your tireless contribution towards their upkeep. We want to support you and also assure you that we are solidly behind you. We see how you never hesitate to lend a helping hand. Where you have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” Annie said in a citation she delivered from her base in the United States of America.

“Your guidance, compassion, and kindness shown towards humanity are so great just to make your community a better place. As part of our corporate social responsibility at Go Ghana LLC for the coming year 2023, we want to give you this cheque of GHS20,000 that will serve as a pledge to support you for your community help empowerment project. Prof., you are an amazing source of information, resourceful, and efficient in getting things done for everyone. Happy Birthday, Professor E. K. Wallace. Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. Thank you,” she added.

Go Ghana LLC – a sports and tourism business consortium based in the USA, is a working partner for Soccerex and will send a group of young innovative Ghanaians made up of soccer and business delegation to the coastal metropolis city of Miami to learn and share their experiences about the modern game in the 2022 Soccerex event which will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Centre.