Seven people died of Covid-19 from February 2 to 3, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

As of February 1, the GHS reported 1,412 deaths since the emergence of the virus.

The death toll increased by three in its subsequent update on February 2.

Four more deaths have brought the death toll to 1,419 as of February 3. Currently, Ghana’s active cases stand at 1,010.

All 16 regions in the country and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are battling with active cases. Out of the total figure, nine of the cases are severe while three others are critical.

On its website, the Service also revealed that a total of 105 new cases were recorded as of February 3.

These new cases were recorded in five regions and the KIA. The five regions are; Greater Accra, Upper West, Volta, Upper East and Western North.

The additional cases recorded bring Ghana’s confirmed Covid-19 cases to 157,751.

So far, the Ghana Health Service has discharged a total of 155,322 individuals who have recovered from the virus.