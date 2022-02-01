Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has touted himself as the best candidate for the Black Stars coaching role.

The Ghana Football Association is seeking a new manager for the senior national team following the departure of Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian was fired for leading Ghana to a disastrous 2021 AFCON tournament where the four-time champions failed to win a match for the first time in the country’s history.

“I feel very sad that some of us are in the system and Ghana football is struggling,” Polo told JoySports.

“The way God has given me the talent to play football. Nobody taught me how to play. Some of us are in the system (for Ghana coaching job),” he said.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton gaffer Chris Hughton is favourite for the hot seat following a strong backing from the government.

Borussia Dortmund trainer scout, Otto Addo appears to be an option for the Ghana Football Association as officials of the country’s football governing body jetted off to Germany for a meeting with the former Black Stars player.

It remains to be seen which of the two coaches will be handed the role as the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March approaches.