“I do not think Ken Ofori-Atta must go, especially within the times we find ourselves,” Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakar, has said.

Her position, she indicated, is based on the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as preparation to get the 2023 budget and economic policy to parliament.

“It is not the case that the IMF delegation cannot work without him [Ofori-Atta] but they have done the work to a point and they need to finish. If we don’t allow these processes, by January, we cannot even pay salaries,” she said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

Mr Ofori-Atta has for the past weeks come under pressure to resign or President Akufo-Addo to sack him amidst the prevailing economic hardships.

The Minority in Parliament on Thursday moved a motion for a vote of censure against him but the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, referred the matter to an 8-member Ad-hoc committee to investigate.

But to Madam Abubakr, it is important for Ghanaians and parliamentarians to heed to the President’s appeal to allow Mr Ofori-Atta to finish the IMF negotiations and budget.

“If the President should decide to appoint someone now, there are processes that must be followed and we all went through them. Parliamentary notice, vetting and a whole lot.

“But if we decide to let him finish the businesses pending, then we come back to the table which means a lot. He(Ofori-Atta) can even decide to resign when we get to that point,” she stated.

