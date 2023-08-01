Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, has justified the decision to deny Ghanaian YouTuber, Elorm Ababio aka Ama Governor’s call to the bar.

The Chief Justice has questioned whether it will be appropriate for someone with questionable behaviour to be admitted to the law profession.

The Chief Justice made these remarks at GIMPA Law Faculty’s 7th Annual Legal Ethics Training Programme on Monday though she did not state what this questionable behaviour was.

To her, it was, therefore, surprising the public sentiments the decision generated.

“I was taken aback by the uproar surrounding the call to the bar of certain individuals. Is this the kind of behaviour we consider acceptable in the legal sector? It’s intriguing.

“To become part of the legal profession, one’s conduct must not be obscene or offensive. Your activities on social media and any ex parte communication with a judge hold immense importance,” she justified.

Ama Governor was expected to be called to the Ghana Bar in November 2022 as she graduates with her colleagues to formally join the profession.

Despite her successful completion of the professional law programme that saw her pass her exams and scale the interview session as well, this dream will not come to fruition.

This decision, according to the General Legal Council (GLC), follows a complaint received from a ‘concerned citizen’ alleging that she ‘lacks good character’.

A three-member committee was set up to investigate the matter while her call has been put on hold pending the outcome of the investigation.

However, the committee is yet to present any report on its work, a development the Chief Justice was also silent about during her presentation.

