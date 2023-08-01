Ghanaian singer Efya recently took to social media to address the misconceptions surrounding her relationship with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

In a lengthy post, she expressed her frustration over the seemingly unending speculations that she is unappreciated by Wizkid due to his failure to feature her in his concerts and share international stages.

Recent reports have it that aside their usual nightlife fun and couple of collaborations they have worked on, Wizkid is yet to grant Efya the opportunity to join him on big stages.

The remarks are coming after Wizkid introduced King Promise – their mutual friend- on stage during his sold out Tottenham concert, but Efya was absent.

In reaction, Efya emphasised that their relationship is built on mutual respect and genuine friendship, not on seeking opportunities for personal gain.

Addressing claims that their interactions are centered around fun without any professional benefits for her, Efya strongly refuted such notions. She highlighted that they have both benefited one way or the other in terms of support and encouragement for each other’s music careers and artistic growth.

Efya further asserted that she has always been open to collaborating with Wizkid and other artistes, but it should be based on genuine creative synergy and not solely for the purpose of financial gains.

As an artist, I have a multifaceted career that encompasses my own music, projects, and obligations. While I value my friendship and artistic connection with Wizkid, I also have my own aspirations and commitments in the music industry. It is essential to strike a balance and… — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) July 31, 2023

Aside her personal decisions, she also mentioned that technical issues also sometimes make it challenging to accompany Wizkid for all his international performances.

“When it comes to performing on big stages, there are various factors involved that people may not be aware of. Scheduling conflicts, prior commitments, and logistical constraints sometimes make it challenging to accompany Wizkid on every single performance. It doesn’t diminish my dedication or the fact that I have also played on countless international stages,” she tweeted.

She urged fans and followers to support genuine friendships in the entertainment industry and avoid making assumptions based on rumours.