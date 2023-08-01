

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), barring any last-minute change, will effective today, August 1, 2023, withdraw services.

Their decision follows the non-compliance of the government to implement the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.

CETAG has therefore noted at the National Delegates Conference of CETAG meeting held from Sunday, 30th to Monday 31st July 2023, they resolved that effective Tuesday, August 1st 2023 all tutors of all 46 public colleges of education in Ghana are to withdraw teaching and related services.

Despite an earlier directive by NLC in June for CETAG to suspend the intended action, they say they will only resume work when their employer has complied with all the orders.

In January, teachers at the 46 Colleges of Education across the country embarked on an indefinite strike after the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission protracted negotiations for new conditions of service for more than a year.

The industrial action was eventually called off following interventions by the National Labour Commission which subsequently saw the introduction of compulsory arbitral orders for new conditions of service for CETAG.

However, the agreed negotiations between the two parties have since not materialised despite several letters of notice to the Ministry of Finance.

The Association says the Ministry of Finance has ‘deliberately prolonged’ implementations of the agreements.